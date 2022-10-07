AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $141.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AGCO to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of AGCO from $169.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.08.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE AGCO traded down $0.81 during trading on Thursday, hitting $106.40. The stock had a trading volume of 828,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.35. AGCO has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $150.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.80.

Insider Activity at AGCO

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AGCO news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $99,064.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AGCO news, CEO Andrew H. Beck sold 19,335 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.74, for a total value of $2,063,817.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,393,333.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 939 shares of AGCO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total transaction of $99,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,491 shares in the company, valued at $157,300.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,274 shares of company stock valued at $2,913,422 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AGCO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 527.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Ossiam purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the second quarter valued at $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AGCO by 466.7% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 75.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.