AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.

AeroVironment Price Performance

AVAV opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,583.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. AeroVironment’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AeroVironment

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

About AeroVironment

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

Featured Stories

