AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.35-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $490.00 million-$520.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $509.39 million.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.00.
AVAV opened at $79.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $114.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.51. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,583.32 and a beta of 0.51.
In other news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,518.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of AeroVironment by 82.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,678 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in AeroVironment by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.
AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).
