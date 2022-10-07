AeroClean Technologies’ (AERC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of AeroClean Technologies (NASDAQ:AERC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of AERC opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. AeroClean Technologies has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $117.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in AeroClean Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in AeroClean Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroClean Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroClean Technologies, Inc, an interior space air purification technology company, provides air purification solutions for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. It offers interior air sterilization and disinfection products for the eradication of harmful airborne pathogens, including COVID-19. It provides Purgo, an air filtration machine; and Purgo Lift, an air purification solution for elevators and other wall-mount applications.

