Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) Price Target Raised to C$13.50

Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Get Rating) (NYSE:AAV) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at CIBC from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AAV. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$13.04.

Shares of Advantage Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$10.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 359,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,629. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 3.54. Advantage Energy has a 1-year low of C$5.94 and a 1-year high of C$12.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.49.

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Rating ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.33. The firm had revenue of C$302.68 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advantage Energy will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total value of C$525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,742,422. In related news, Director Jill Terilee Angevine bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$8.80 per share, with a total value of C$52,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at C$316,800. Also, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$525,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,213,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,742,422. In the last three months, insiders have sold 350,000 shares of company stock worth $3,806,697.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

