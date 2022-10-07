Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 17.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMD. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $122.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.40.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $67.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $164.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.72 and its 200-day moving average is $90.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $109.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $2,517,111.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 32,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $2,517,111.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,222. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 161,518 shares of company stock worth $15,378,613. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after buying an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,073,716,000 after purchasing an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,170,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,423,132,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $777,111,000. 65.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

