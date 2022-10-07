Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 565,439 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.5% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.12% of Adobe worth $206,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 13.7% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% during the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Adobe during the first quarter worth about $57,922,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 4.2% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Adobe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Adobe from $430.00 to $358.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Bank of America downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

ADBE stock traded down $9.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $288.77. 199,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,306,260. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.25 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $274.73 and a 1-year high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. Adobe’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn bought 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $288.11 per share, with a total value of $936,357.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,578,008.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,066. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

