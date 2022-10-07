Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells $123,277.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ACRS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 250,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,508. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.
Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.
Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile
Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Will WWE Shares Wrestle Their Way Higher or Will They Tap Out?
- Don’t Chase American Virtual Cloud Technologies Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.