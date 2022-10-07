Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Director Sells $123,277.00 in Stock

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $123,277.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 626,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ACRS traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.70. 250,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,508. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aclaris Therapeutics

A number of research firms recently commented on ACRS. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aclaris Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

