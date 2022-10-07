Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Accolade from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Accolade in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Accolade from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Accolade in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $12.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $882.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Accolade has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $41.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32.

In other Accolade news, CEO Rajeev Singh bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $176,575.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,442.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold 1,764 shares of company stock worth $20,020 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,250,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,201 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,813,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,590,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,054,000 after purchasing an additional 675,881 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Accolade by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,381,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,380,000 after purchasing an additional 660,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

