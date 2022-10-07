ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
ABM Industries Trading Down 2.0 %
NYSE ABM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,780. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00.
ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.
ABM Industries Dividend Announcement
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.
Insider Buying and Selling at ABM Industries
In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABM Industries
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.
About ABM Industries
ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.
