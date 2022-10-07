ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.60-$3.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

ABM Industries Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE ABM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $41.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,780. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.91. ABM Industries has a twelve month low of $37.68 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 9th. The business services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ABM Industries will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.53%.

ABM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded ABM Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ABM Industries from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised ABM Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.33.

In other ABM Industries news, CAO Dean A. Chin sold 1,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $58,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ABM Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 53.8% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 12,425 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 193,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of ABM Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 60,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

