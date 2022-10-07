AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. AbbVie also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.76-13.96 EPS.

AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ABBV opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.70.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.89%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Stories

