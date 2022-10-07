AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.53-3.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.57. AbbVie also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.76-13.96 EPS.
AbbVie Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of ABBV opened at $140.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. AbbVie has a one year low of $106.86 and a one year high of $175.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.70.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Argus dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $159.06.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. First Command Bank raised its holdings in AbbVie by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
