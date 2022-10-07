Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 159,706 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 5,642,909 shares.The stock last traded at $104.59 and had previously closed at $102.45.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.39.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.25%.

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.1% during the third quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 40,619 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,218 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 39.3% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 12,073 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 23.9% during the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

