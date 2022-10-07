AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) PT Lowered to SEK 120 at Barclays

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from SEK 130 to SEK 120 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of AB SKF (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered AB SKF (publ) from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley cut AB SKF (publ) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AB SKF (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 150 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $194.89.

AB SKF (publ) Price Performance

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $14.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. AB SKF has a one year low of $12.57 and a one year high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31.

About AB SKF (publ)

AB SKF (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SKFRY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that AB SKF will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) engages in the design, development, and manufacture of bearings, seals, lubrication systems, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial and Automotive. The company offers rolling bearings, mounted bearings and housings, super-precision bearings, slewing bearings, plain bearings, magnetic bearings and systems, industrial and automotive seals, lubrication management solutions, maintenance products, condition monitoring systems, power transmission solutions, test and measuring equipment, vehicle aftermarket, and waste electric and electronic equipment products.

