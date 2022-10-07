888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

888 (OTCMKTS:EIHDF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 296 ($3.58) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on EIHDF. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 690 ($8.34) to GBX 470 ($5.68) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

Get 888 alerts:

888 Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS EIHDF opened at $1.08 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. 888 has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $5.62.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.