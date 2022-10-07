8,188 Shares in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Acquired by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.5% during the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 6,874 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 8,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 287.4% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 209,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,710,000 after buying an additional 155,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in iShares Gold Trust by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.26. 206,645 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,521,647. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $30.78 and a one year high of $39.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.30.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

