45,900 Shares in Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Acquired by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 45,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pan American Silver by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Pi Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research note on Saturday, July 30th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pan American Silver from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.17.

Pan American Silver Stock Down 2.9 %

Pan American Silver stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.75. The stock had a trading volume of 109,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,729,789. Pan American Silver Corp. has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $30.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.17). Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a positive return on equity of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $340.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.33 million. On average, research analysts predict that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio is presently -129.03%.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Rating)

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, Cap-Oeste Sur Este, and Navidad mines.

Further Reading

