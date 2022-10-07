3,593 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000.
Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of DFUV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.