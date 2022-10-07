3,593 Shares in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,540,000. RB Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $306,000. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,488,000. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $732,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DFUV opened at $31.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.63. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $35.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.