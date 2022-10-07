300FIT NETWORK (FIT) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.98 Million

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. In the last week, 300FIT NETWORK has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. 300FIT NETWORK has a total market cap of $7.98 million and approximately $121,068.00 worth of 300FIT NETWORK was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 300FIT NETWORK token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get 300FIT NETWORK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,464.32 or 0.99982945 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00006992 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002568 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00052740 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.44 or 0.00063888 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022466 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005061 BTC.

300FIT NETWORK Token Profile

300FIT NETWORK (FIT) is a token. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2018. 300FIT NETWORK’s total supply is 9,997,043,839 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,456,068,539 tokens. 300FIT NETWORK’s official message board is medium.com/@300fitmetaglobal. 300FIT NETWORK’s official Twitter account is @fitoken_org. 300FIT NETWORK’s official website is www.300fit.io.

300FIT NETWORK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “300FIT NETWORK (FIT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. 300FIT NETWORK has a current supply of 9,997,043,839 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of 300FIT NETWORK is 0.00085788 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $49,303.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.300fit.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 300FIT NETWORK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 300FIT NETWORK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 300FIT NETWORK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 300FIT NETWORK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 300FIT NETWORK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.