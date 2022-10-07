24,822 Shares in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI) Acquired by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 24,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Rigetti Computing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the second quarter worth $27,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rigetti Computing during the first quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors own 42.96% of the company’s stock.

Rigetti Computing Price Performance

Shares of RGTI opened at 1.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.06 and a quick ratio of 17.06. Rigetti Computing, Inc. has a 1-year low of 1.67 and a 1-year high of 12.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is 3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.08.

Insider Activity

Rigetti Computing ( NASDAQ:RGTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.06 by -0.03. The firm had revenue of 2.13 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rigetti Computing, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 25,631.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 495,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,986,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rigetti Computing news, General Counsel Richard Danis sold 6,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total value of 25,631.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 495,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,986,874.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad Rigetti sold 116,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.01, for a total transaction of 468,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,547,136 shares in the company, valued at 38,284,015.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 520,309 shares of company stock valued at $2,156,344 over the last ninety days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RGTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Rigetti Computing in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on Rigetti Computing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 9.67.

Rigetti Computing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rigetti Computing, Inc operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

Further Reading

