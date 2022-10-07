225,000 Shares in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA) Bought by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. bought a new position in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. owned 0.56% of UTA Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UTAA. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $616,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $690,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTA Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. 9,730 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,943. UTA Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

