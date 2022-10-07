17,090 Shares in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Purchased by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 32.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 386.5% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRN traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.24. 26,862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,675. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $35.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.57 million. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is 53.18%.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services under the TrinityRail name in North America. It operates in two segments, Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, and Rail Products Group. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investors; and provides fleet maintenance and management services.

