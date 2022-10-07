118,627 Shares in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 118,627 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 768.4% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 789,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,007,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.78.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

