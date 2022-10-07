1,000 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
KLAC stock traded down $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.95. 82,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,069. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.
KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.
KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.
KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.
