1,000 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Legal Advantage Investments Inc.

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other KLA news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,345.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total value of $1,010,672.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,117.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total value of $161,158.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,168,345.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,463,025. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLA Price Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KLAC. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $420.47.

KLAC stock traded down $15.54 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $311.95. 82,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,069. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $282.83 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $350.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

