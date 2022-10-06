Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CFO Sells $10,600.80 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CFO Enakshi Singh sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $10,600.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zymergen Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZY. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Zymergen to $2.60 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zymergen from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 688,361 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zymergen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

