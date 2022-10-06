Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) CFO Sells $10,600.80 in Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CFO Enakshi Singh sold 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $10,600.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 462,241 shares in the company, valued at $1,294,274.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Zymergen Stock Down 5.1 %
NASDAQ ZY traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,252,049. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.12. Zymergen Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.10 and a twelve month high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.69.
Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.38). Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,508.94% and a negative return on equity of 93.37%. The business had revenue of $2.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymergen
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Zymergen by 55.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,929,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 688,361 shares during the last quarter. Plustick Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Zymergen by 13.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 447,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.99% of the company’s stock.
About Zymergen
Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.
Recommended Stories
