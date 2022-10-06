ZOZO (OTCMKTS:SRTTY) Shares Up 3.7%

ZOZO, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRTTY – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.23 and last traded at $4.23. 1,276 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 12,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

ZOZO Stock Up 3.7 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.41 and a 200 day moving average of $4.36.

ZOZO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ZOZO, Inc operates online shopping Websites in Japan and internationally. It operates ZOZOTOWN a fashion online shopping website; WEAR, a fashion app; Multi-Size platform to purchases and sells fashion merchandise of various brands; ZOZOUSED, a Website for secondhand/vintage apparel; and PayPay mall, an online shopping mall.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZOZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZOZO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.