ZinaX DAO Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $708,183.88 (ZINAX)

ZinaX DAO (ZINAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. ZinaX DAO has a total market cap of $708,183.88 and $9,558.00 worth of ZinaX DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZinaX DAO has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. One ZinaX DAO token can now be purchased for about $0.0236 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

ZinaX DAO Profile

ZinaX DAO was first traded on May 1st, 2022. ZinaX DAO’s total supply is 30,048,570 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,000 tokens. ZinaX DAO’s official Twitter account is @zinaxtoken. ZinaX DAO’s official website is zinax.org. ZinaX DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@zinari.

ZinaX DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZinaX DAO (ZINAX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. ZinaX DAO has a current supply of 30,048,570 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZinaX DAO is 0.02361493 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zinax.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZinaX DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZinaX DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZinaX DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

