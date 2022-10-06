Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Down 6.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 1,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 99,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CICC Research raised shares of Youdao from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Youdao from $13.00 to $5.20 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $556.79 million, a PE ratio of -5.27 and a beta of -0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $142.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Youdao, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DAO. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Youdao during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Youdao

(Get Rating)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.