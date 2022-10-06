Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Invests $2.72 Million in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,721,000. Li Auto accounts for 2.1% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,594,000 after buying an additional 1,052,229 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after buying an additional 12,388,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after buying an additional 176,651 shares during the last quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 13.9% during the first quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,439,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,216,000 after buying an additional 788,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Li Auto by 33.8% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 6,000,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,872,000 after buying an additional 1,514,493 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. CLSA initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Li Auto from $26.80 to $58.60 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Li Auto Price Performance

Shares of LI stock traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.97. 307,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,461,090. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -449.71 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.75. Li Auto Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.49.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. Li Auto had a negative net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.