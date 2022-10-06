Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd Has $25.66 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,500 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 20.0% of Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $25,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 133,525,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,599,640,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016,818 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,569,366 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,073,716,000 after acquiring an additional 30,732,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,577,025 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,170,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,896,122 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 24,387,801 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,666,562,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after acquiring an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total value of $81,831.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 276,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $81,831.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 276,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,490,596.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total value of $12,502,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,926,985 shares in the company, valued at $292,757,039.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,518 shares of company stock valued at $15,378,613. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.02. 798,114 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,501,680. The company has a market cap of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.04. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $164.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. KGI Securities raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna cut their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Stories

