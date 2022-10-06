Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $399.40 million-$401.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $401.95 million. Yext also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.01-$0.01 EPS.

Shares of Yext stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $4.85. 19,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,383,171. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200 day moving average of $5.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.20. Yext has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $13.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.68 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.46% and a negative return on equity of 50.82%. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Yext will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Yext from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Yext in a report on Monday, June 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Yext by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yext in the 1st quarter worth $122,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Yext in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Yext by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Yext by 164.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews, as well as provides customers to update their information and content through its knowledge network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

