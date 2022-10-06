YES WORLD Price Up 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 5th. One YES WORLD token can currently be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YES WORLD has a total market capitalization of $55.16 million and $10,248.00 worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YES WORLD has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003249 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00145539 BTC.

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,600,000,000 tokens. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YES WORLD is medium.com/@yesworld24.

According to CryptoCompare, “YES WORLD (YES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. YES WORLD has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YES WORLD is 0.01190261 USD and is up 1.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $8,578.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yesworld.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YES WORLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YES WORLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YES WORLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

