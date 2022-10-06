XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:XFLT)

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a payout ratio of 101.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

Shares of XFLT stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 9.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 351,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 30,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 23.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 24.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 20,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 8.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares in the last quarter.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

