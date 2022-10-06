WT Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

WT Wealth Management decreased its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,278 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 107,900.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.8% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Get Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF alerts:

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Price Performance

Shares of PAVE stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.66. The stock had a trading volume of 496,513 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 12 month low of $13.80 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.