WT Wealth Management Sells 4,930 Shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,930 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALTL. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $98,000. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 111.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

ALTL traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.59. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,261. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.05. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 12-month low of $35.81 and a 12-month high of $46.83.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.