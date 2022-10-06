WT Wealth Management Raises Holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,752 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter worth $17,401,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,719,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,906,000 after buying an additional 689,942 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,839,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,220,000 after buying an additional 388,256 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 1,655.9% in the 1st quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 372,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,746,000 after buying an additional 350,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Global X US Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.46. The company had a trading volume of 439,552 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.72. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $23.70 and a 52 week high of $25.77.

