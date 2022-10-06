WT Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 53,359 iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

WT Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 53,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,342,000. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up 2.6% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. WT Wealth Management owned about 0.16% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGOV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 22,588.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,133,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,735,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097,431 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $393,329,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $111,059,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 739,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,948,000 after acquiring an additional 69,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $56,962,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

SGOV remained flat at $100.13 on Thursday. 1,069,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,402. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.01 and a twelve month high of $100.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.08.

