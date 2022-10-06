WT Wealth Management Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

WT Wealth Management decreased its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,217 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for about 1.3% of WT Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 17.9% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $18.65. 41,443 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,528,836. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $26.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38.

