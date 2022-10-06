WT Wealth Management Has $1.36 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

WT Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 628 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $1,346,805,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,633,421 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,934,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,865,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $11,321,923,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628,740 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $262,167,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,261,304 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,997,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.59.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Price Performance

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $1.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.45. 51,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,755,387. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.77. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $81.78 and a 12-month high of $111.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.