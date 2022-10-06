WT Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

WT Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 427,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,559 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 9.3% of WT Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $18,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after buying an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter worth $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the first quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 4,170,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the first quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,001. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $57.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.69.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

