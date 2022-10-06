WT Wealth Management Acquires 308 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

WT Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,314 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,842.7% during the 2nd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 541,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,451,000 after acquiring an additional 535,073 shares during the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $823,000. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 98,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,122,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.24. 617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,915,117. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.12. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $48.14 and a 52 week high of $51.18.

