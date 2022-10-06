WonderHero Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $24,030.00 (WND)

WonderHero (WND) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 6th. WonderHero has a total market capitalization of $790,378.28 and approximately $24,030.00 worth of WonderHero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WonderHero token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000666 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WonderHero has traded 257.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006469 BTC.

WonderHero Profile

WonderHero’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. WonderHero’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,902,083 tokens. WonderHero’s official website is www.wonderhero.io. WonderHero’s official Twitter account is @wonderhero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WonderHero’s official message board is wonderhero.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WonderHero

According to CryptoCompare, “WonderHero (WND) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WonderHero has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WonderHero is 0.13512126 USD and is down -2.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $5.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wonderhero.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WonderHero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WonderHero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WonderHero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

