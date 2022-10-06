Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (WOMBAT)

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform (WOMBAT) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 6th. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $265,984.00 worth of Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform Token Profile

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform was first traded on July 27th, 2022. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 412,080,757 tokens. The official message board for Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform is medium.com/wombat. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform’s official website is www.wombat.app. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform’s official Twitter account is @adoptwombat.

Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform (WOMBAT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 429,727,591 in circulation. The last known price of Wombat Web 3 Gaming Platform is 0.00377966 USD and is up 0.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $281,148.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wombat.app/.”

