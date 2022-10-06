WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC) Insider Sells A$6,476,378.04 in Stock

WiseTech Global Limited (ASX:WTC – Get Rating) insider Richard White sold 119,667 shares of WiseTech Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$54.12 ($37.85), for a total value of A$6,476,378.04 ($4,528,935.69).

Richard White also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 21st, Richard White sold 91,414 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$56.72 ($39.66), for a total value of A$5,185,002.08 ($3,625,875.58).

On Thursday, September 15th, Richard White sold 108,150 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$59.93 ($41.91), for a total value of A$6,481,429.50 ($4,532,468.18).

On Thursday, September 8th, Richard White sold 112,200 shares of WiseTech Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of A$57.81 ($40.43), for a total value of A$6,486,282.00 ($4,535,861.54).

The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a $0.064 dividend. This is a positive change from WiseTech Global’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.11%. WiseTech Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

WiseTech Global Limited provides software solutions to the logistics execution industry worldwide. The company offers CargoWise, a software platform for logistics service providers that enables execution of complex logistics transactions and manage operations. It provides customs declaration management and related international trade, customs compliance and warehouse, customs management, freight forwarding, warehousing, transport, customs clearance, tracking, shipping and port logistics software solutions, cloud-enabled customs compliance, freight forwarding software, trade compliance, container optimization, and parcel, less than truckload and logistics transportation management, as well as freight rate management, ocean freight rate management, container yard/terminal management, and messaging integration software solutions.

