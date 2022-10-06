WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD – Get Rating) rose 2.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.34 and last traded at $57.34. Approximately 155,772 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 197% from the average daily volume of 52,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.77.

WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter worth $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Total U.S. Dividend Fund in the second quarter valued at $44,000.

