Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Acquired by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commerce Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 36,441 shares during the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 61,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WPM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $34.34. 129,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,959,802. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90. The company has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 63.36%. The business had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

(Get Rating)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

