WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $47.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.00.

WRK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Insider Activity at WestRock

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at $606,849.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,277.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

WestRock Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in WestRock by 7.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in WestRock by 28.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Seeyond grew its position in WestRock by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in WestRock during the first quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in WestRock during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WestRock stock opened at $32.74 on Thursday. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.51 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

WestRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

About WestRock

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

