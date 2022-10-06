Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLKGet Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

Westlake Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:WLK opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

Westlake (NYSE:WLKGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Westlake

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Westlake

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Featured Stories

