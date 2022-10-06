Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at UBS Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $92.00. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.51% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WLK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Westlake from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.79.

NYSE:WLK opened at $90.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.65.

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Analysts predict that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake in the first quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the second quarter worth $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Westlake in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Westlake by 113.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

