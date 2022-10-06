Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WLK. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Westlake from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Scotiabank reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Westlake in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $121.29.

Get Westlake alerts:

Westlake Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WLK opened at $90.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $96.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.65. Westlake has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.20.

Westlake Increases Dividend

Westlake ( NYSE:WLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.27. Westlake had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 32.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake will post 21.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.357 dividend. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total value of $58,037.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,144.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WLK. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Westlake during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Westlake by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 303 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

About Westlake

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.