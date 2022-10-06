Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.82-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Welltower from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Welltower from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.93.

Shares of Welltower stock traded down $2.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.15. 47,427 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,876,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Welltower has a 1 year low of $61.68 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.59, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.86.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 274.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the second quarter worth about $133,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $209,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

