WEDEX TOKEN V2 (DEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $10,114.00

WEDEX TOKEN V2 (DEX) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 6th. Over the last seven days, WEDEX TOKEN V2 has traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar. WEDEX TOKEN V2 has a market cap of $4.03 million and approximately $10,114.00 worth of WEDEX TOKEN V2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WEDEX TOKEN V2 token can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001995 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,212.52 or 0.99976268 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006982 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002869 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003453 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00050986 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00063975 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021736 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004864 BTC.

WEDEX TOKEN V2 Profile

DEX is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. WEDEX TOKEN V2’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. WEDEX TOKEN V2’s official website is wedex.app. WEDEX TOKEN V2’s official Twitter account is @wedexapp.

WEDEX TOKEN V2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WEDEX TOKEN V2 (DEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WEDEX TOKEN V2 has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WEDEX TOKEN V2 is 0.40493468 USD and is down -0.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $11,370.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wedex.app.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WEDEX TOKEN V2 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WEDEX TOKEN V2 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WEDEX TOKEN V2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

