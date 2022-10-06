WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $86.59

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $86.59 and last traded at $86.68, with a volume of 44994 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on WEC Energy Group from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group cut WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.78.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.29. The company has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 15.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.7275 dividend. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 67.21%.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $492,637.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 16,136 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 101,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WEC Energy Group

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.